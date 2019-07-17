Crime

Police: 3-year-old killed by falling TV

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 04:16 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:20 PM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A 3-year-old girl is dead after a television set apparently fell on her in Oshkosh.

An Oshkosh Police Department news release says officers responded Tuesday evening to a report of a TV falling on the child. Officers were told the child wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse. The girl was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The news release says police are continuing to investigate but offers no further details.

Police spokeswoman Kate Mann didn't immediately return a voicemail Wednesday afternoon.

 

 

