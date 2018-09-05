Crime

Police: 29-year-old 'cold-cocked,' knocked unconscious on downtown Madison street

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 12:11 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 12:19 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was knocked unconscious on a downtown Madison street early Wednesday, police said. 

Madison police said several officers were sent to the 300 block of North Frances Street at 2:18 a.m. following reports of people fighting in the street.

A 29-year-old man had been knocked unconscious after being "coldcocked" by another man who fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a broken nose and other possible facial fractures.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration