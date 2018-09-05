Police: 29-year-old 'cold-cocked,' knocked unconscious on downtown Madison street

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was knocked unconscious on a downtown Madison street early Wednesday, police said.

Madison police said several officers were sent to the 300 block of North Frances Street at 2:18 a.m. following reports of people fighting in the street.

A 29-year-old man had been knocked unconscious after being "coldcocked" by another man who fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a broken nose and other possible facial fractures.