Police: 22-year-old woman pulled into alley, sexually assaulted by stranger
MADISON, Wis. - A 22-year-old Middleton woman said she was groped Saturday morning after a stranger pulled her into an alleyway on West Gilman Street, according to a news release from police.
The victim told police she screamed and kicked the man, which is how she was able to break away and seek help.
The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair, brown eyes, facial stubble and a tattoo on his right wrist, according to the release.
At the time of the assault, he was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt under a gray Calvin Klein jacket. Police believe he is between 20 and 30 years old and about 6 feet, 2 inches tall.
