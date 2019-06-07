Police: 2 Sun Prairie men face felony charges in fire department training facility damage case

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Two Sun Prairie men are facing felony charges in connection with an investigation into property damage at a fire department training facility, police said.

The Sun Prairie Police Department said in a news release Friday that 21-year-old Samuel R. Keuler and 21-year-old Riley Frentzel were arrested on suspicion of four counts of felony criminal damage to property and three counts of burglary to any building or dwelling.

Police have been investigating two incidents of significant damage that occurred at the fire department's training facilities on 200 Park St. five days apart in May. During both incidents, two people were seen in surveillance footage causing more than $30,000 worth of damage.

Police said the arrests were made with help from the public.

According to the report, the investigation also indicated that Keuler and Frentzel were involved in two separate incidents causing significant damage to property in 2018.

7 Photos Sun Prairie Fire Department PHOTOS: Sun Prairie Fire Department without place to train after vandals cause $30,000 in damage

Police said Keuler and Frentzel damaged park slides and buildings at the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center on Linnerud Drive in September. The damage was estimated at over $15,000.

They are also accused of causing significant damage to the construction site for Full Mile Brewing Company on Market Street in the fall of 2018. The damage consisted of broken piping and walls within the business, costing an estimated $50,000.

