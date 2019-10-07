Police: 2 Dane County burglary kingpins arrested over weekend

Moon, Pitts

MADISON, Wis. - Police are calling the two men who were arrested this weekend on multiple charges "kingpins" in a series of burglaries and car thefts in Dane County.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said 24-year-old Cleaster L. Moon and 41-year-old Joshua E. Pitts, both of Madison, were taken into custody this weekend.

"We believe that Pitts and Moon are two of the kingpins in the burglary and theft ring which has been impacting a lot of people's well-being," DeSpain said.

DeSpain said multiple area law enforcement agencies coordinated over the last two weeks as police investigated car-theft sprees.

Moon was arrested Saturday on tentative charges including from the Shorewood Hills Police Department of resisting or obstructing officers, receiving stolen property worth less than $2,500, credit card theft by acquisition and burglary. He's facing tentative charges from Madison police including operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, burglary, resisting or obstructing police and on a parole violation.

Pitts was arrested by Madison police Sunday morning on tentative charges of knowingly fleeing an officer and burglary.

