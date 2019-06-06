Police: 19-year-old man arrested for shooting man in groin, leg

Dane County Records Azad A. Sulieman

MADISON, Wis. - A 19-year-old Fitchburg man has been arrested for shooting a man in the groin and leg, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Police responded to the 700 block of Odana Lane on May 12 for reports of a disturbance and a fight. When officers arrived, they heard three gunshots coming from behind the building. Witnesses told police two men were arguing and fighting inside the house.

Police said at the time of the gunfire, police were not immediately aware that someone had been shot.

Police tentatively charged Azad A. Sulieman with first-degree reckless endangerment for the shooting that injured a 33-year-old man, according to an update from police Wednesday.

