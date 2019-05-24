Police: 18-year-old man robs village of Oregon Kwik Trip with air soft gun

Dane County Records

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. - An 18-year-old Madison man was arrested for armed robbery after police said he robbed a village of Oregon Kwik Trip with an airsoft gun.

Police responded to an armed robbery at 916 Janesville Street in the village of Oregon at 2:35 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Oregon Police Department.

Police said Willie D. Champ wore a black face wrap that covered part of his face when he robbed the store and said he drove away in a small white sedan. An officer with the Kwik Trip Police Department saw a car matching the description driving toward Madison on Highway 14 at Lacy Road.

The officer said cash and a suspected firearm were visible from the outside of the vehicle.

Oregon officers searched the car and found cash and an airsoft gun similar to the one described from the robbery.

Champ was arrested and booked into Dane County Jail for one count of armed robbery. Police said an additional charge of armed robbery will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for a robbery on May 7, 2019.

