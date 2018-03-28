Police: 18-year-old arrested after getting in fight at Monroe park
MONROE, Wis. - Officials said an officer was approached by a man at Twining Park who said he was beaten up by a group of juvenile boys and a man Monday, according to a news release from the Monroe Police Department.
Officials said the 21-year-old man had gotten into a fight around 5:10 p.m. with another man and he was accompanied by the group of juveniles. The victim said he was hit with a stick during the fight. He suffered a minor injury.
Shawn W. Boss, 18, of Monroe, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct, according to the release. He was released by police pending a court appearance.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
