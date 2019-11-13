Plover man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for meth distribution

Stand Your Ground laws eliminate the legal requirement that a person threatened outside of his or her own home retreat rather than use force.

MADISON, Wis. - A 36-year-old Plover man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to a news release.

Corey Scheerenberger pleaded guilty on Aug. 15, the release said.

Law enforcement officers found roughly 240 grams of meth, five guns, large amounts of cash, drug packaging materials and paraphernalia and other drugs at Scheerenberger's home when they executed a search warrant on Sept. 27, 2018, according to the release. Officials said a further investigation revealed that Scheerenberger's meth distribution involved at least 680 grams of meth over the past few years.

When he was arrested, Scheerenberger was on probation out of California for possessing a controlled substance and out of Wisconsin for disorderly conduct, the release said.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson said the scale of Scheerenberger's meth distribution was indicative of a "drug lifestyle."

According to the release, the investigation that led to charges against Scheerenberger was conducted by the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, the Portage County Sheriff's Office and the Plover and Stevens Point police departments.

