Platteville man arrested in attempted kidnapping, sexual assault

Platteville Police Department Amadeus Sazon Toney

Platteville Police Department Amadeus Sazon Toney

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - A stranger grabbed a woman and tried to drag her across the street in Platteville in the early morning hours Thursday, police said.

Amadeus Sazon Toney is facing charges for fourth-degree sexual assault in connection to the case.

The Platteville Police Department said it received a report at about 12:30 a.m. from a witness asking for an officer to come to an address on Rountree Avenue. The caller indicated that a man was trying to attack a woman. It was reported that the attacker had fled the scene.

The victim told police the man had followed her and called to her. He ultimately ran up to her and grabbed her. ***Updated News Release*** Incident Date: 10/04/2018 Arrested: Amadeus Sazon Toney, 25 of Platteville, WI Charges: ... Posted by Platteville Police Department on Friday, October 5, 2018

The report said she was able to yell for help and break free. The man grabbed her a second time and tried to drag her across the street. He left after people in the area were alerted. He was last seen running west on Alden Avenue from Rountree Avenue.

Police said Friday that Toney was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. He was taken into custody because of the help of various community members, police said

Police said the investigation is ongoing.