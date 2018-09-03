Plain man arrested after hitting woman on sidewalk, police say
REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Plain man is facing charges after police say he attempted to hit a woman on the sidewalk, according to a news release from the Reedsburg Police Department.
Officials said they responded to Sunset Drive Saturday around 11:35 p.m. for a report of a man fighting with a woman on a sidewalk.
When police arrived, Jonathan A. Trevino, 25, was on top of a woman and trying to hit her. Officers took Trevino into custody after a brief struggle, according to the release.
Officials said Trevino is facing charges for two counts of threats to law enforcement, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was taken to Sauk County Jail after he received treatment at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center.
