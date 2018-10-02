Pierce County deputy accused of sexually assaulting child
ELLSWORTH, Wis. - A Pierce County sheriff's deputy is charged with sexually assaulting a child.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case against the 31-year-old deputy, Allen Wojcik. A criminal complaint says the assault happened sometime between last November and January when the victim was 12 or 13.
Wojcik has denied doing anything inappropriate with the child. He's been charged with four felonies, including second-degree sexual assault of a child. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 23.
