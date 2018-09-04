P.F. Chang's in Middleton to close permanently due to flood damage

Scott Olson/Getty Images File photo

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The P.F. Chang's China Bistro in Middleton will be permanently closing its restaurant due to flood damage, according to a letter sent to the Department of Workforce Development.

Restaurant officials called the closure unexpected, saying "unforeseen natural circumstances" caused significant damage. These circumstances are related to the flooding caused by recent storms in the area.

The closure will affect 36 employees at the restaurant, which was located at 2237 Deming Way.

Officials with the DWD said the closure began Saturday.