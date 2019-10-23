People arguing in parking lot fire guns at Speedway gas station

MADISON, Wis. - A father was walking out of a Speedway gas station on Verona Road Saturday night with his three young daughters when he heard people arguing in the parking lot and saw shots fired.

According to an incident report, the father took his children and saw people back inside the gas station. A 59-year-old military veteran who has done nine combat tours stood at the doors, stayed calm and instructed customers and staff members to stay inside the store by getting down on the floor.

Police said a man ran past the veteran and said, "They're tearing it up out there."

Witnesses saw people get into a black sedan and an SUV and drive away.

Police said there were no reports of injuries or property damage, but several people were left shaken by the incident.

