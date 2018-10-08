Pedestrian hit by drunken driver suffers fractured skull, broken leg, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 19-year-old woman was injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a drunken driver on Madison’s near west side, according to a release.

The 19-year-old was crossing Regent Street at North Orchard Street around 2:20 a.m. when she was hit by an SUV, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old Madison man, was arrested on tentative charges of causing injury by operating while intoxicated, according to the release.