Pedestrian hit by drunken driver suffers fractured skull, broken leg, police say

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 11:46 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 11:46 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A 19-year-old woman was injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a drunken driver on Madison’s near west side, according to a release.

The 19-year-old was crossing Regent Street at North Orchard Street around 2:20 a.m. when she was hit by an SUV, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old Madison man, was arrested on tentative charges of causing injury by operating while intoxicated, according to the release.

