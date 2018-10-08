Pedestrian hit by drunken driver suffers fractured skull, broken leg, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A 19-year-old woman was injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a drunken driver on Madison’s near west side, according to a release.
The 19-year-old was crossing Regent Street at North Orchard Street around 2:20 a.m. when she was hit by an SUV, police said.
The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old Madison man, was arrested on tentative charges of causing injury by operating while intoxicated, according to the release.
