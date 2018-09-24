PD: Woman stabbed with screwdriver after getting hit with purse, deploying pepper spray
MADISON, Wis. - A woman was stabbed with a screwdriver Saturday morning after she sprayed the attacker with pepper spray, Madison police said.
A 26-year-old woman sprayed 50-year-old Kendra R. Allen with pepper spray and then Allen stabbed her in the shoulder with a screwdriver, according to a release.
The 26-year-old was with a group of people around 8 a.m. near the intersection of East Mifflin and North Blount streets when Allen began yelling at them, police said. The victim said when Allen hit her with a purse, she sprayed her with pepper spray, which prompted Allen to start swinging the screwdriver.
The 26-year-old suffered a minor puncture wound, according to the release.
Allen was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
