Crime

PD: Woman stabbed with screwdriver after getting hit with purse, deploying pepper spray

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 11:36 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 11:36 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A woman was stabbed with a screwdriver Saturday morning after she sprayed the attacker with pepper spray, Madison police said.

A 26-year-old woman sprayed 50-year-old Kendra R. Allen with pepper spray and then Allen stabbed her in the shoulder with a screwdriver, according to a release.

The 26-year-old was with a group of people around 8 a.m. near the intersection of East Mifflin and North Blount streets when Allen began yelling at them, police said. The victim said when Allen hit her with a purse, she sprayed her with pepper spray, which prompted Allen to start swinging the screwdriver.

The 26-year-old suffered a minor puncture wound, according to the release.

Allen was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration