PD: Teens in stolen vehicle involved in crash part of ‘ongoing crime spree'

Dane County Sheriff's Office Nathaniel Douglas and Isiah Ali

MADISON, Wis. - A 54-year-old Madison woman was injured Wednesday night when teens who stole a car blew a red light and crashed into her car, police said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Emil Street, according to a release.

The teens took off running, but all four of them were arrested, police said. The 16-year-old Madison boy, 14-year-old Sun Prairie boy, 19-year-old Nathaniel R. Douglas, of Madison, and 17-year-old Isiah M. Ali, of Madison, are part of a group of teens who have gained attention in recent months in connection with an ongoing crime spree of stolen vehicles.

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan that was crashed Wednesday night was parked Friday night Regent Street when it was stolen, according to the release. A number of items were found inside the vehicle that did not belong to the vehicle owner, including a knife, ski mask, gift cards and a Waunakee man’s credit cards.

The Waunakee man’s home had been burglarized recently, police said.

Douglas and Ali were arrested on tentative charges of being a passenger in a stolen car and felony bail jumping. The 16-year-old Madison boy was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, hit-and-run causing injury, failing to obey a traffic signal and driving without a valid driver’s license. The 14-year-old was arrested on a tentative charge of being a passenger in a stolen car.

