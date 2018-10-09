PD: Man visiting for Badger game attacked, knocked unconscious on State Street

Dane County Sheriff's Office Nicholas D Brune

MADISON, Wis. - A man visiting Madison for the Badger game over the weekend was knocked unconscious after being attacked on State Street, police said.

The 27-year-old Mequon man was attacked around 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of State Street, according to a release.

Witnesses told police 34-year-old Nicholas D. Brune tackled the Mequon man and punched him in the head, officials said. Bystanders alerted an officer that was nearby.

Brune struggled with the officer, but was eventually arrested, according to the release. The victim was taken to a hospital with head injuries.

Brune faces tentative charges of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.