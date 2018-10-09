Crime

PD: Man visiting for Badger game attacked, knocked unconscious on State Street

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 09:29 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 09:29 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A man visiting Madison for the Badger game over the weekend was knocked unconscious after being attacked on State Street, police said.

The 27-year-old Mequon man was attacked around 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of State Street, according to a release.

Witnesses told police 34-year-old Nicholas D. Brune tackled the Mequon man and punched him in the head, officials said. Bystanders alerted an officer that was nearby.

Brune struggled with the officer, but was eventually arrested, according to the release. The victim was taken to a hospital with head injuries.

Brune faces tentative charges of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration