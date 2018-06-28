Crime

PD: Man tries to buy $1 burger with fake $50 bill, runs from police

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 10:58 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested Wednesday night after trying to buy a $1 burger with a fake $50 bill, Madison police said.

Officers were called around 11:25 p.m. to State Street Brats in the 600 block of State Street after 19-year-old Marcus T. Hamilton tried to use the fake bill, according to a release.

Staff members recognized the bill as fake and were able to provide police with a description of Hamilton, who had left before police got there, officials said.

As police approached Hamilton, who was found in the area, he fled on foot, according to the release. Officers ran after him and arrested him after a short chase.

Officers found $250 in fake currency and a quantity of what was believed to be psilocybin mushrooms and a small amount of marijuana on Hamilton, officials said.

Hamilton was tentatively charged with felony forgery, misdemeanor possession of a hallucinogenic drug, misdemeanor resisting an officer and a forfeiture for casual possession of marijuana.

