PD: Man sleeping in front of business pulls knife on employee who asks him to leave

Dane County Sheriff's Office Ronald Duell

Dane County Sheriff's Office Ronald Duell

MADISON, Wis. - A homeless man who was sleeping in front of a store on State Street Sunday afternoon pulled a knife on an employee who asked him to move, police said.

An employee at the Stop and Shop Grocery at 501 State St. asked 61-year-old Ronald E. Duell, who was sprawled out on the pavement in front of the business's doors, to move just before 1 p.m., according to a release.

“He was just so eerily quiet and got so aggressive so quickly," the 18-year-old employee said.

When asked to find a new location, Duell pulled out a knife and extended the blade, pointing it at the 18-year-old employee, according to the release.

The employee ran back into the store and armed himself with a baseball bat, police said. When he looked outside, police were already dealing with Duell.

Duell was arrested on a tentative change of disorderly conduct while armed.