PD: Man pushes past owner, employee before robbing downtown business

MADISON, Wis. - A robber pushed past the owner and an employee of a small business in downtown Madison Sunday night before robbing the place, police said.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to South Bassett Street after the owner of the business saw the man outside his store and was afraid he was casing the place, according to a release.

The owner approached the robber, who pushed past him and went into the store, police said. When the owner called 911, the robber entered the store, pushed another store employee, opened the cash register and stole money.

The robber fled the area on foot, according to the release. A police K-9 was unable to track the robber.

The robber is described as an African-American man in his 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and may have had a goatee or facial scruff. He was last seen wearing a light gray or pink sweat suit.