PD: Homeowner sees teens creeping through backyard, shining light into window
MADISON, Wis. - A west side homeowner likely scared away would-be burglars early Monday morning after seeing someone shine a flashlight into his home, police said.
The homeowner in the 7400 block of Sawmill Road called police around 3:45 a.m. after seeing three young men creeping through his backyard, according to a release.
When one of the teens pointed a flashlight into his family room window, the homeowner yelled out a window and the teens ran off toward Wexford Park, police said.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- Silver Alert issued for missing Racine woman driving 1987 bronze Cadillac sedan
- Sun Prairie restaurant donating 100 percent of sales to Barr family
- UnityPoint Health notifies patients of second phishing scam in 4 months
- Baraboo farm offers 7-acre sunflower maze
- 'Sometimes mistakes can be the best thing': 11 inmates graduate from Madison Technical College
- Officials investigate cause of fire that destroyed Friendship Bar and Bowl