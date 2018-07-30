PD: Homeowner sees teens creeping through backyard, shining light into window

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A west side homeowner likely scared away would-be burglars early Monday morning after seeing someone shine a flashlight into his home, police said.

The homeowner in the 7400 block of Sawmill Road called police around 3:45 a.m. after seeing three young men creeping through his backyard, according to a release.

When one of the teens pointed a flashlight into his family room window, the homeowner yelled out a window and the teens ran off toward Wexford Park, police said.