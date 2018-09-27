Crime

PD: Burglar throws large rock through glass patio door

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 09:25 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 09:25 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A burglar used a large rock to smash a glass patio door early Thursday morning and steal several items from a west side home, Madison police said.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. to Brindley Circle, according to a release.

The owner told police a briefcase, wallet and purse were missing.

Shortly after officers were called, the victim’s credit cards were already being used to make purchase, police said.

