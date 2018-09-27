PD: Burglar throws large rock through glass patio door
MADISON, Wis. - A burglar used a large rock to smash a glass patio door early Thursday morning and steal several items from a west side home, Madison police said.
Police were called around 1:30 a.m. to Brindley Circle, according to a release.
The owner told police a briefcase, wallet and purse were missing.
Shortly after officers were called, the victim’s credit cards were already being used to make purchase, police said.
Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
