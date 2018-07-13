PD: Attempted gas station robber flees in cab; Cab driver fakes car trouble to pull over
MADISON, Wis. - A man who tried to rob a gas station on Madison’s west side Thursday night was arrested after trying to get away in a cab, according to a release.
Police were called to the Mobil gas station at 699 S. Whitney Way around 7:15 p.m. for reports of an attempted robbery, officials said.
The man, 65-year-old Emil J. Jagondinsky, of Rhinelander, yelled profanities and threatened the gas station clerk while demanding money from the till, according to the release. The clerk told police the man got spooked and took off when a customer came inside.
The employee told police Jagondinsky got into a cab, and Madison police were able to call the cab driver and let her know the person she was driving had just tried to rob a gas station, officials said.
The cab driver faked car trouble and pulled over near Camp Randall Stadium, and officers were able to arrest Jagodinsky, according to the release.
Jagodinsky was arrested on tentative charges of attempted robbery with the threat of force and disorderly conduct.
