Passerby tackles man who kicked person in face at Madison park, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man is facing charges after he attacked a man at a Madison park Saturday morning, police said.

Madison police said 58-year-old Gary D. Troutman Jr. was at Brittingham Park at 10:20 a.m. when he began yelling at a couple. Police said Troutman didn't know the couple, but he had been drinking and accused them of calling the police on him.

According to the report, a 31-year-old man was walking his dog nearby when he saw Troutman kick the 69-year-old man in the face while the man was sitting on a blanket.

Police said the good Samaritan handed his dog leash to the 66-year-old woman, who Troutman had also been yelling at, then tackled Troutman to the ground. The citizen suffered minor injuries as he restrained Troutman until police arrived and took him into custody.

Troutman was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of aggravated battery against an elderly person, battery and disorderly conduct.

Police said the man who Troutman kicked was visiting Madison from Iron River, Michigan.

