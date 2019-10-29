Programming Notice

Passenger in SUV blocking parking stall threatens couple who asked for it to move, report says

MADISON, Wis. - A passenger in an occupied SUV that was blocking a parking stall held up a handgun after the users of the stall asked the car to move, an incident report said.

According to the report, a husband and wife were returning to their apartment on the 3700 block of Packers Avenue Sunday afternoon when an SUV was blocking their parking spot.

The wife said she saw a front seat passenger holding cash. The wife called out to the SUV's driver to move, so the couple could park.

A back seat passenger said, "That's a good way to get shot," while holding up a handgun. 

The SUV left the lot and the victims then called police.

 

