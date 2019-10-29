Passenger in SUV blocking parking stall threatens couple who asked for it to move, report says

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A passenger in an occupied SUV that was blocking a parking stall held up a handgun after the users of the stall asked the car to move, an incident report said.

According to the report, a husband and wife were returning to their apartment on the 3700 block of Packers Avenue Sunday afternoon when an SUV was blocking their parking spot.

The wife said she saw a front seat passenger holding cash. The wife called out to the SUV's driver to move, so the couple could park.

A back seat passenger said, "That's a good way to get shot," while holding up a handgun.

The SUV left the lot and the victims then called police.

