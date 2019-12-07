Passenger grabs steering wheel, crashes car into porch

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A passenger grabbed the steering wheel of a vehicle being driven in the 300 block of North Sherman Avenue on Friday and crashed the car into a residence, according to an incident report.

After the vehicle left the roadway, it crashed into a street sign and the porch of a North Sherman Avenue residence, according to the report.

Police said the passenger was cited for reckless behavior. No one was injured in the incident.

