Passenger grabs steering wheel, crashes car into porch
MADISON, Wis. - A passenger grabbed the steering wheel of a vehicle being driven in the 300 block of North Sherman Avenue on Friday and crashed the car into a residence, according to an incident report.
After the vehicle left the roadway, it crashed into a street sign and the porch of a North Sherman Avenue residence, according to the report.
Police said the passenger was cited for reckless behavior. No one was injured in the incident.
Local And Regional News
