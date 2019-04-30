Part of Whitney Way blocked as police respond to crash near Madison middle school
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are responding to a crash on the city’s southwest side.
Southbound lanes of Whitney Way are closed at Crabapple Lane, which is near Akira Toki Middle School.
Police say a 33-year-old woman drove into a utility pole across the street from the school around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.. She was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.
South Whitney Way is blocked from Barton Road to Crabapple Lane. Police believe the road will be closed for a while longer.
