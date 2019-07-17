Knife put to employee's throat during cell phone store robbery, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A Banana Buybacks on South Park Street was robbed at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release, two men entered the store at 3:23 p.m. and asked about phones for sale. The men made their way around the counter. Police said one man put a knife to the throat of an employee. Both men took cash from the register and some cellphones.
Police said the men left when a customer entered the store. The victim told police that if the customer hadn't entered the store, the robbers would have taken the store's entire inventory.
The responding officer followed the direction taken by the two robbers and found several stolen cellphones in an alley.
