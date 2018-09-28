Parent who wrote 'gun' on cardboard, entered Madison classroom won't face jail time

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Jonathan Fitzgerald

MADISON, Wis. - The parent who walked into his daughter's Shorewood Elementary School classroom and handed the teacher a piece of cardboard with the word "gun" written on it will not face jail time.

Jonathan Fitzgerald told the teacher in front of students, "You just let a gunman into your school," according to the criminal complaint.

In court Thursday, Fitzgerald pleaded guilty by no contest to one count of disorderly conduct. Friday, he was sentenced to 200 hours of community service. If Fitzgerald does not complete the community service he will have to serve 25 days in jail.

The teacher told officials that the classroom door was open and Fitzgerald entered wearing ski goggles. After announcing that a gunman had been let into the school, he handed the teacher the cardboard, held up an iPad and asked, "What do you have to say about this?" The teacher said she didn't respond, according to the complaint.