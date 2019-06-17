Pair face drug, child neglect charges in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. - Two people in Columbia County are facing multiple drug-related charges and child neglect charges, officials said.

The Portage Police Department said law enforcement members from the city and the county served a search warrant at about 3 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of East Cook Street. According to the report, the search came after a lengthy drug investigation.

Police said some items seized during the search included a large amount of marijuana, suspected MDMA, also known as ecstasy, THC oil, scales, cash, drug paraphernalia and two loaded handguns.

Christopher J. Denman Sr., 37, and Lisa M. Lukaszewicz, 43, both of Portage, were arrested.

Police also said a 17-year-old Portage boy was ordered into court on drug-related possession charges and released to his parent.

Denman and Lukaszewicz were taken to the Columbia County Jail, according to the report.

Police said each is facing tentative felony charges, including possession with intent to deliver marijuana on or near certain places, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of MDMA, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm and felony bail jumping. They are also facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Both are expected to make an initial appearance at the Columbia County Courthouse early this week, according to police.

