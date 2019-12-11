Package thieves caught on camera, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are searching for three individuals who were caught on a security camera early Saturday morning stealing multiple packages from an apartment complex on Fahrenbrook Court, according to a Facebook post.

The thieves reportedly cleared out three shelves' worth of packages at 3:10 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

