Over 46 pounds of illicit drugs seized in Dodge County drug bust, police say
NEOSHO, Wis. - The Dodge County Drug Task Force seized more than 46 pounds of illegal drugs and a large sum of U.S. currency after executing a search warrant on a village of Neosho home, according to a news release.
Police said they seized LSD, cocaine, MDMA, Psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills and various marijuana products from the 234 N. Schuyler Street home. A marijuana growing operation was also discovered, according to the release.
Spencer Lokken, 26, was taken into custody and has been charged with multiple felonies. Police are still investigating.
The Dodge County Drug Task Force received help from detectives with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.
