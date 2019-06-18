Outagamie County mother, daughter missing

DALE, Wis. - A mother and daughter were reported missing in Outagamie County this week, officials said.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department said 55-year-old Jill Rousseau and 21-year-old Jordan Rousseau have not been seen and no one has heard from them since Sunday. The live in the Dale area.

Kelly Rousseau, Jill's husband and Jordan's father, is cooperating with investigators and is not believed to be involved with this disappearance, officials said.

Jill and Jordan Rousseau are believed to have been driving a 2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch, with license plate number 650-PPM, that's maroon on top and tan on the bottom. The sheriff's office provided an image of a similar looking SUV Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Outagamie County Dispatch Center at 920-832-5000, Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick at 920-832-5279 or email at mike.fitzpatrick@outagamie.org.

