Outagamie County mother and daughter previously reported missing found safe, officials say

DALE, Wis. - The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department says a woman and her daughter, who had been reported missing, have been found safe.

Jill Rousseau, 55, and her daughter, Jordan Rousseau, of the Dale area, had not been heard from since Sunday, June 16, according to sheriff's officials.

Sgt. Nathan Borman posted on the department's Facebook page Wednesday that law enforcement was communicating with the mother and daughter and they were no longer believed to be in danger.



