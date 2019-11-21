Oregon teen arrested on OWI charges after crashing stolen pickup, police say

File photo File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A 14-year-old boy from Oregon was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing a stolen pickup truck in Dane County, police said.

The teen was taken into custody around 12:40 a.m. Thursday after he crashed the truck on Highway 12 and Monona Drive, according to a release by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Marshall police said they tried to stop the 2012 Dodge Ram pickup near the area of Madison and Howard streets.

The driver sped away and officers followed until they lost sight of the vehicle.

A Dane County deputy located the vehicle on I-94 and County Road N. The deputy was unable to pull over the driver, according to the release.

A second Dane County deputy spotted the vehicle, which was reported stolen from the Village of Oregon.

The Monona Police Department and the Dane County deputies deployed road spikes on Highway 12 near Agriculture Drive.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a median on U.S. Highway 12 near Monona Drive, the release said.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of first offense OWI, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and two counts of eluding, the release said.

The teen was not injured in the crash, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office said he was taken to a local hospital for blood samples and then to the Juvenile Reception Center.

It's unclear if the truck involved in this incident is the one stolen around 9 p.m. in Oregon.

According to a Facebook post by Oregon Area Fire/EMS District, a firefighter's truck was stolen as he responded to a crash scene. The firefighter reportedly left his keys inside his 2012 Dodge Ram truck when he took the car from the fire station's parking lot.

