Online 'trash talking' turns into 10-teen brawl, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A group of teenage girls caused a large disturbance Wednesday in the 6000 block of Raymond Road after online trash talking turned physical, according to an incident report.

Police said several officers responded just before noon to restore the peace. According to the report, there were no serious injuries. Police said around 10 people were involved and most were issued disorderly conduct citations.

