One person in hospital as Madison police investigate overnight shooting

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a shooting on the city's north side late Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Packers Avenue and Warbler Lane just before midnight.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there's no additional danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit a tip online.

