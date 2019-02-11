One man injured, one arrested in stabbing on Madison's west side
MADISON, Wis. - Police say one man is injured and another is in custody after a stabbing on Madison's west side Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 800-block of South Midvale Boulevard, south of Odana Road, at 6:06 p.m. Sunday. They say a man they estimate to be 26 years old suffered multiple stab wounds during the incident. Police say the victim sought medical treatment for his injuries but had no other updates on his condition.
A man police say is approximately 40 years old was arrested, but his name is not being released at this time.
While the incident happened in a residential area, police say the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident and there is no additional danger to the public.
