Officials: Minutes after deputy's first visit, woman found unresponsive on infant; body discovered

NECEDAH, Wis. - A criminal complaint filed against the girlfriend of a Juneau County man found dead in his home last week offers new details on what law enforcement saw when they arrived to check on him.

Crystal A. Pharis, 27, was charged Monday in Juneau County court in the death of her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jason Dailey. Dailey was found dead in the home on West 9th Street in Necedah on Tuesday, and an autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma, officials said.

According to a criminal complaint, a deputy visited the home on Nov. 12 to check on Dailey, who hadn't been to work in two days, which was out of the ordinary.

Dailey's girlfriend, Pharis, answered the door and told the deputy that Dailey left the home two days earlier and she didn't know where he was. She told the deputy that Dailey took some cash, but left his wallet and both of his vehicles at the home when he left.

Pharis told the deputy at about 10:30 a.m. that day that she didn't want to report Dailey missing, and the deputy left, according to the complaint. The deputy returned 24 minutes later, and a 26-year-old man answered the door and let the deputy inside. The deputy found Pharis unresponsive and on top of a 2-month-old baby.

According to the complaint, the baby appeared lethargic and in need of medical attention. A bag of pills and medications was seen next to Pharis and the baby. Both were taken to the hospital by an ambulance. Officials said toxicology tests for the baby came back negative for drugs.

The deputy was checking the home for information related to Dailey's disappearance when he found a man dead in the master bedroom, the complaint said. The body, later identified as Dailey, was on the floor next to the bed and covered in blankets. There were visible injuries to Dailey's head, including a large cut over the right ear. Blood spatter was seen on furniture and the walls in the bedroom.

According to the complaint, officials believe the pillows and blankets placed on top of Dailey were to hide his body or conceal the odor of decomposition.

A man who was also staying in the home told deputies that he had seen Pharis assault Dailey on Saturday by slapping and pushing him, and Dailey pushed Pharis away and restrained her from hitting him, but that Dailey didn't strike Pharis during the incident. The man told police that Pharis believed that Dailey was cheating on her, and that was causing her to be "angry and irrational," according to the complaint.

Pharis is facing felony charges including first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and neglecting a child. A bail hearing is scheduled Monday afternoon in Juneau County court.

Pharis

Pharis

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.