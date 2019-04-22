Officials investigate fatal fire in Marquette County

MONTELLO, Wis. - One person was found dead inside a Marquette County home after crews put out a fire Saturday, officials said.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office said deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a fire at a structure on Cass Street in the city of Montello.

According to the report, the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. One person was found inside the house.

The fire and death are under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette County coroner, Wisconsin Department of Justice fire marshalls and Montello Fire Department, the sheriff's office said.

The name of the deceased is being withheld Monday until a positive identification can be made, officials said.

