Officials investigate death of 2-month-old

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 12:32 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 12:32 PM CDT

SHAWANO, Wis. - Shawano police say they're investigating the death of an infant.

Officers were called to a home last Friday to check on the welfare of a 2-month-old child. Responding officers found the baby dead inside the home.

Authorities didn't provide any additional information about the death Tuesday.

