Officials investigate death of 2-month-old
SHAWANO, Wis. - Shawano police say they're investigating the death of an infant.
Officers were called to a home last Friday to check on the welfare of a 2-month-old child. Responding officers found the baby dead inside the home.
Authorities didn't provide any additional information about the death Tuesday.
