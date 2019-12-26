Officials identify Christmas Eve homicide victim
MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in a Christmas Eve homicide.
Sheila M. Green, 63, died Tuesday from homicidal firearm violence, according to a news release.
The incident took place in the 900 block of South Midvale Boulevard and was reported to law enforcement around 4:15 p.m.
Green's death is still under investigation by the City of Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, the release said. Law enforcement officials identified Joseph G. Green as the suspect accused of killing Green.
