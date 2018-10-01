Officials identify 2 found dead in east Madison townhouse
MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the two people found dead Saturday inside an east Madison townhouse.
Sherry Sheree Waller, 34, and James Tony Sykes, 39, both of Madison, were found inside a home in the 3100 block of Webb Avenue, according to a news release Monday morning.
The medical examiner said the preliminary autopsy results confirm Waller and Sykes died from firearm-related trauma.
A lieutenant with the Madison Police Department says the two knew each other and this incident appears to be targeted.
The Madison Police Department plans to hold a news conference on the incident at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
