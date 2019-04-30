Officials ID kidnapping suspect, occupant killed in high-speed I-39 crash

Ter-Rance Phillit Simmons born in 1995

PORTAGE, Wis. - Officials have identified the two men killed in a wreck on Interstate 39 Monday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Portage Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were attempting to locate a vehicle related to a suspected kidnapping in Marathon County Sunday.

The Everest Metro Police Department said in a news release Tuesday morning that officers responded to a report of a battery in Schofield at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. A woman at the party was beaten and forcefully taken away from the scene in a vehicle by her boyfriend, police said. Detectives later located the victim, interviewed her and were able to gather information about the suspect.

Law enforcement officials believed the man suspected in the Schofield incident, 24-year-old Ter-Rance Phillit Simmons, was in the vehicle, which was in Columbia County. The vehicle crashed into the back of a semi-trailer at about 7:45 a.m. The driver and a passenger in the suspect-vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the DOJ, Simmons, the man suspected in the battery and kidnapping incident in Schofield, and another similarly named man, 25-year-old Terrance P. Simmons, were both killed. It wasn't immediately clear if the two men were related.

The state Department of Criminal Investigations is continuing to collect evidence as part of its officer-involved death investigation and said it will turn over reports to the Columbia County District Attorney's Office when the investigation concludes.

Police said Ter-Rance Phillit Simmons was armed with a loaded handgun.

