Officials find bullet casings outside Madison home

MADISON, Wis. - Officials found bullet casings outside a Madison home early Saturday morning.

According to a blog post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval, dispatch received several calls at roughly 4:05 a.m. after residents reported hearing shots fired around Northport Drive and Morrow Court.

Authorities said they made contact with the 19-year-old female victim in the 500 block of Northport Drive. The woman said a bullet entered her residence and was lodged in a bedroom closet.

Police found bullet casings in the area outside of the woman's home. Officials said there were no reports of injuries at the time.

An investigation is ongoing.

