Officials: Driver arrested in high-speed pursuit also seen racing in excess of 100 mph

Hunter Spohn

Hunter Spohn

BARABOO, Wis. - A driver, who was arrested after a high-speed pursuit with a deputy, was also seen racing with another vehicle in Sauk County in excess of 100 mph, officials said.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said a deputy on Highway 12 near Highway 33 in Baraboo clocked two vehicles racing at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said another sheriff's deputy pulled into the turnaround on Highway 12 near Old Highway 33 and turned on his emergency lights. The deputy saw the southbound vehicles, still speeding, pass him as they were caught in traffic.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicles, and the Volkswagen Jetta sped away, moving in and out of traffic, according to the report. The deputy followed. The Jetta left Highway 12 onto Highway 136 and continued west. The deputy was able to get the Jetta's license plate number and then ended the pursuit.

A short time later, another deputy saw the same vehicle headed east on County Road W, according to the sheriff's office, but the deputy didn't start a chase. There were numerous deputies in the vicinity, and a decision was made to spike the Jetta's tires.

Deputies set up spike strips on Country Road W just east of Lovers Lane, the report said. The car turned into a hayfield next to a house before getting to the spike location. The Jetta then drove through the yard of the residence, and while attempting to get back onto County Road W, rammed into the driver's side of a squad car with a deputy inside. Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped in the yard of the residence, and the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Hunter D. Spohn, 20, of Wisconsin Rapids. He was held in the Sauk County Jail on tentative charges of eluding an officer, bail jumping, racing on a highway, operating after revocation, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a probation and parole hold and numerous traffic citations.

Luke Degler

Luke Degler

The passenger, Luke D. Degler, 20, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI was held in the Sauk County Jail on a probation and parole hold.

This incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office and Wisconsin State Patrol.