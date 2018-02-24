Officials arrest 16 in the investigation of drug distribution in Walworth County

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. April A. Esquivel, Armando Esquivel, colton T. Schluneger, Jose A. Galarza, Gilbert Gonzalez, Brandon E. Hendricks, Joshua B. Hersrud, Rosa E. Ibarra Camberos, Alicia M. Limones, Roberd D. Maldonado, Christian Montano, Cristian F. Rodriguez, Marcus Sotelo Guzman, Madeline E. Osmond, Savannah O. Alexander, Reginald D. Washington

DELEVAN, Wis. - Officials arrested 16 people after an investigation on the distribution of drugs in Walworth County, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Officials conducted multiple investigations in the past six months in regards to the distribution of marijuana and cocaine, according to the release.

The unit served six search warrants at three residences in Delevan, two residences in the Town of Darien and at the Vegas Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Darien, officials said.

The search warrants resulted in the recovery of cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and the seizure of items used to facilitate and distribute illegal drugs, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the release, the charges for the 16 arrested are as follows:

April A. Esquivel, 36, of Delevan, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of delivery of cocaine and three counts of party to a crime delivery of cocaine.

Armando Esquivel, 35, of Delevan was arrested Thursday and charged with six counts of delivery of cocaine, one count of party to a crime delivery of cocaine.

Colton T. Schluneger, 20, of Delevan was arrested Thursday and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Jose A. Galarza, 29, of Delevan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gilbert Gonzalez, 40, of Delevan, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with three counts of delivery of cocaine and one count of delivery within 1,000 feet of a city park.

Brandon E. Hendricks, 33, of Delevan, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with three counts of delivery of crack cocaine and three counts of delivery within 1,000 feet of a city park.

Joshua B. Hersrud, 35, of Delevan was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of delivery of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule III non-narcotic and possession of THC.

Rosa E. Ibarra Camberos, 24, of Posen, Illinois, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of delivery of cocaine.

Alicia M. Limones, 25, of Delevan, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of delivery of cocaine.

Robert D. Maldonado, 37, of Lake Geneva, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of delivery within 1,000 feet of a city a park, two counts of possession of THC and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Montano, 25 of the town of Darien, was arrested Wednesday and charged with eight counts of delivery of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine.

Cristian F. Rodriguez, 26, of Janesville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with delivery of cocaine and party to a crime.

Martin Sotelo Guzman, 33, of the Town of Darien, was arrested Tuesday and charged with delivery of cocaine, party to a crime and unauthorized use of personal identity.

Madeline E. Osmond, 18, of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of marijuana/THC.

Savannah O. Alexander, 21, of Beloit, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of marijuana/THC.

Reginald D. Washington, 52, of Delevan, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with two counts of delivery of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a city park and one count of possession of cocaine.