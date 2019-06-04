Crime

Officials: 4 lbs. marijuana, $18K counterfeit money seized from Green Bay residents' SUV in Nebraska

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:21 PM CDT

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - Nebraska officials say two people have been arrested after state troopers seized drugs and about $18,000 in counterfeit cash during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Hershey in western Nebraska.

The patrol says the stop occurred about 1:40 a.m. Friday when a trooper spotted an SUV speeding. A search of the SUV turned up 4 pounds (1.81 kilograms) of marijuana, 51 THC edibles, about $18,000 in counterfeit $100 bills and $2,000 in real currency.

The 41-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger, both of Green Bay, Wisconsin, were arrested on suspicion of drug possession, unlawful circulation of a financial transaction device and other counts.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration