Men from Madison, Fitchburg arrested in Nebraska with 18 lbs. of marijuana, 800 THC vape cartridges

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 06:15 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 04:22 PM CDT

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested two men from Wisconsin in possession of marijuana and THC vape cartridges on Interstate 80 near York. 

Troopers reported seeing a Nissan Pathfinder speeding down the highway Tuesday afternoon, and during a traffic stop a K-9 detected an odor of a controlled substance. 

A search of the SUV yielded about 18 pounds of marijuana and 800 THC vape cartridges, officials said. 

 

 

The driver, Aaron Braun, 26 of Madison, and passenger Kristofor Cooks, 27, of Fitchburg, were both arrested for possession of marijuana and taken to the York County jail. 

A separate traffic stop turned up 14 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and different types of controlled pills. The truck driver, 32-year-old Keith Cerney, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested.
 

 

