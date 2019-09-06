Men from Madison, Fitchburg arrested in Nebraska with 18 lbs. of marijuana, 800 THC vape cartridges

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested two men from Wisconsin in possession of marijuana and THC vape cartridges on Interstate 80 near York.

Troopers reported seeing a Nissan Pathfinder speeding down the highway Tuesday afternoon, and during a traffic stop a K-9 detected an odor of a controlled substance.

A search of the SUV yielded about 18 pounds of marijuana and 800 THC vape cartridges, officials said.

Troopers in @NSP_TroopD and @NSP_TroopC found 32 lbs of marijuana, 800 THC vape cartridges, and multiple controlled pills during a couple traffic stops earlier this week.



H/T in both cases to @NSP_DogDivision

for a good sniff. #thenoseknows



Details: https://t.co/yYSF8mprWc pic.twitter.com/xTPP9L3z4o — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) September 5, 2019

The driver, Aaron Braun, 26 of Madison, and passenger Kristofor Cooks, 27, of Fitchburg, were both arrested for possession of marijuana and taken to the York County jail.

A separate traffic stop turned up 14 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and different types of controlled pills. The truck driver, 32-year-old Keith Cerney, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.